Ireland forced to lock down three counties as gyms and cinemas shut and pubs takeaway only after coronavirus spike

IRELAND has announced regional lockdowns in three counties after a spike in coronavirus cases.

Irish leader Micheal Martin said a raft of changes in Kildare, Laois and Offaly will come into place at midnight.

These restrictions include gyms and cinemas shutting and pubs only being allowed to do takeaways as Ireland’s premier tried to combat what he called the “deep and urgent threat” of the virus.

Over 385,000 people will be affected by the changes, which will also see swimming pools, theatres, bingo halls, galleries and museums forced to close.

Travel restrictions will also be imposed within the counties but with the exception of work and other essential journeys.

Sporting events have also been ruled out during the local lockdowns, but non-contact sport training can take place.

Shops will remain open with strict adherence to public health measures.

People not living in the counties will be unable to visit for two weeks, unless it is for work.

The latest announcement means:

Over the past 14 days, 289 cases of COVID-19 have arisen in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

This represents close to half of all positive cases detected in Ireland during that time.

This included the 80 workers at O’Brien’s Fine Foods in Timahoe, Kildare, who tested positive for coronavirus last night, with six more cases at the factory being announced this evening.

The restrictions will remain in two weeks before the situation is reviewed.