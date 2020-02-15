Ireland goes to the polls in most unpredictable General Election in years

Ireland has seen a strong turnout at the polls today in what is being considered the most unpredictable General Election in years.

Political experts have warned that no party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own.

Opinion polls suggest that Sinn Fein is on course to challenge the 90-year duopoly of the state’s two main parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

The Irish Prime Minister and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is facing a difficult battle to hang on to power with recent polls putting his party in third place.

The country is having its first Saturday General Election for more than a century.

In the last major survey of the electorate before polling day, Sinn Fein was leading the popularity stakes on 25 per cent, with Fianna Fail second on 23 per cent and Mr Varadkar’s party on 20 per cent.

It would herald a major breakthrough for Sinn Fein south of the border if this is reflected when the votes are counted tomorrow.

But the odds would still be stacked against their current party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, in leading the next government as Taoiseach.

Irish President Michael D Higgins, accompanied by his wife Sabina Higgins, has already cast his vote at a polling station in St Mary’s Hospital, Dublin.

The president greeted the assembled count staff and said he was glad the weather had remained sunny on a day when Storm Ciara had threatened to dampen turnout.

Sinn Fein’s polling performance has far surpassed the expectations of party strategists who, coming off the back of several disappointing elections, only fielded 42 candidates in the race for the Dail parliament’s 160 seats.

It means that even if the party had a perfect run and won all 42 seats – which is an extremely unlikely outcome in itself – it would still end up short of a majority.

No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.

But it is thought that Sinn Fein may be unable to find enough like-minded left-leaning allies to form a workable government.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, both centre-right in outlook, have unequivocally ruled out any partnership with Sinn Fein.

For either to change their position would represent a major U-turn.

Fianna Fail topped the opinion polls early in the campaign and leader Micheal Martin could yet emerge as Ireland’s next Taoiseach.

The current incumbent, Mr Varadkar, will be hoping his administration’s economic record and handling of the Brexit process will convince enough voters to renew his tenure in Government Buildings in Dublin.

However, Brexit did not feature prominently in his campaign that was instead dominated by domestic issues such as spiralling rental prices, record-breaking homeless numbers, controversy over the state pension age and a struggling health service.

There appears to be a mood for change and Sinn Fein could attract support from younger voters who want to end Fine Gael’s nine years in power but are unwilling to trust Fianna Fail again after the financial crash that marked its last term of office.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have been keen to remind the electorate of Sinn Fein’s historic IRA links and as the campaign entered its latter stages the past crimes of the provisional movement drew increasing focus.

Mr Varadkar’s last government – a minority administration that included several independent TDs – was sustained in power through a historic confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fail.

That landmark pact between two parties founded from opposing sides of Ireland’s civil war of the 1920s took 70 days to negotiate following the inconclusive 2016 General Election.

Ireland could be in for more protracted government-formation talks if this election produces another fractured result.

The willingness of smaller parties such as Labour and the Greens to become a junior coalition partner could prove critical.

A new confidence and supply deal cannot be ruled out – potentially a reverse of the last one with Fine Gael supporting a Fianna Fail led-minority.

A strong result for Sinn Fein could even force Ireland’s two traditional political superpowers to contemplate the once unthinkable – a grand coalition in government together.