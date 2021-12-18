Ireland has announced new measures to counter the spread of the Omicron variant.

Ireland has announced new measures to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

Restaurants must close at 8 p.m. on Sundays, according to the new regulations.

Irish hospitality venues will have to close at 8 p.m. as part of a slew of new measures aimed at halting the spread of the Omicron variant.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin declared the Omicron variant a “significant threat” to Ireland in a televised address to the nation on Friday.

According to him, the variant was responsible for more than a third of new cases in Ireland in recent days.

“The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus is exploding throughout Europe,” said Mr Martin.

“It’s here, it’s in our country, and the number of infections will soar.”

“It spreads so quickly across all age groups that we’re likely to see infection rates far exceeding anything we’ve ever seen – it’s that bad.”

The new rules will go into effect on Sunday, December 19, and will last until January 30.

All restaurants and bars must close at 8 p.m., and no indoor events are permitted after that time, according to the new regulations.

Indoor day events should be limited to 50% of the venue capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower.

The maximum attendance for all outdoor events should be 50% of the venue capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower.

After 8 p.m., wedding receptions are permitted, but only for up to 100 people.

Enhanced restricted movement advice will be given to all close contacts.

Those who have received a booster shot within the last week must restrict their movement for five days and submit to three antigen tests, while those who have not received a booster shot must restrict their movement for ten days and submit to three antigen tests.

Depending on their vaccination status or recovery status, all foreign visitors will be subjected to an antigen or PCR test.

“It’s not the news I wanted to bring you, and it’s not the news you want to hear,” said Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“By 2022, we’ll be a lot better.”

“All we have to do now is make it safely across this Omicron wave.”

“This Christmas, please be safe and look out for each other.”

The Irish government announced earlier this month that it would take measures that would last until January 9, including the closure of nightclubs.

Additional information has been provided by PA.

