Ireland reports record high of COVID-19 deaths in single day

DUBLIN, April 20 (Xinhua) — A total of 77 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ireland on Monday, the highest figure ever recorded in a single day since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, according to the statistics released by the Irish Department of Health.

To date, there are altogether 687 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland, said the department in a statement on Monday night, adding that another 401 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country on the same day, bringing the total number to 15,652.

Irish Health Minister Simon Harris said in a twitter video message on Sunday night that he fears that complacency could be setting in regarding the battle against COVID-19.

He warned that such complacency would be “disastrous” and could potentially be “fatal”.

His warning came after some of the European countries have recently decided to ease their lockdown measures.

In another development, the Irish Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued a statement on Monday, saying that to date 584,000 people have been paid under the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, a relief plan announced by the Irish government on March 16 to pay all those who have lost their jobs in the country due to the pandemic on a weekly basis of 350 euros (about 380 U.S. dollars) for an initial period of 12 weeks. Enditem