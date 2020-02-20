Ireland unchanged for trip to England in Six Nations

DUBLIN – Ireland will be unchanged for the Six Nations rugby match against England on Sunday as Andy Farrell’s team look to claim a third straight win to open the tournament.

The Irish travel to Twickenham seeking to clinch a second Triple Crown in three years after beginning the tournament with home wins over Scotland and Wales.

Farrell has resisted the temptation to recall fit-again No. 8 Caelan Doris, sticking with C.J. Stander at the center of the back row and keeping Peter O’Mahony at blindside flanker.

Doris, who was forced off with a head knock in the opening minutes of his international debut against the Scots on Feb. 1, was selected among the replacements in place of Max Deegan.

Deegan’s omission is the only change to Farrell’s 23-man squad announced on Wednesday.

Robbie Henshaw has overcome a head injury sustained against Wales to renew his center partnership with Bundee Aki.

