Ireland’s confirmed COVID-19 cases top 5,000

DUBLIN, April 6 (Xinhua) — Another 370 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were confirmed in Ireland on Monday, bringing the country’s total to 5,364, said the Irish Department of Health.

Meanwhile, 174 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, up 16 in a day, the department said in a statement, adding that the deceased include 114 males and 60 females.

According to a latest survey of the department, the median age of confirmed cases in Ireland is 49 years.

In another development, the Health Service Executive, a state agency responsible for public health in Ireland, said the country’s coronavirus testing capacity will be doubled to 4,500 a day this week, indicating more confirmed cases will be identified in the coming days.

Statistics from the health department showed that the number of confirmed daily cases reported in Ireland had remained at more than 200 for the last 15 days.