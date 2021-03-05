Ireland’s COVID-19 adjusted jobless rate for February stands at 24.8 pct

DUBLIN, March 3 (Xinhua) — Ireland’s COVID-19 adjusted unemployment rate for February 2021 stood at 24.8 percent, 0.3 percentage points below the previous month’s figure, the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 adjusted unemployment rate includes those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic but have lived on the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), according to the CSO.

Accordingly, the February unemployment rate for males in Ireland was 25.4 percent and that for females was 24 percent, the CSO said in a statement, adding that in February the unemployment rate was 56.8 percent for persons aged 15 to 24 years and 21.1 percent for persons aged 25 to 74 years.

Using the standard methodology, the February unemployment rate in Ireland was 5.8 percent, unchanged from January but up 0.8 percentage points from a year ago, it said.

The CSO first published its COVID-19 adjusted measure of unemployment in April 2020 after the pandemic hit the country at the end of last February.

In Ireland, people who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are entitled to a weekly state income subsidy (PUP) of up to 350 euros (422 U.S. dollars). This policy, introduced shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, is scheduled to expire at the end of June. Enditem