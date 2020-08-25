Infosurhoy

Ireland’s Department of Health office in Dublin evacuated after suspicious package discovered

By on News

The building housing Ireland’s Department of Health was evacuated after law enforcement were made aware of a suspicious parcel found on the premises.

The package was discovered shortly after 1pm local time, according to Irish media. The building was evacuated soon after, with police and army bomb disposal experts called to the scene.

Footage shared online showed emergency vehicles parked outside the building. 

The fire service said its hazmat team was present “as a precaution.”

“Nothing suspicious was uncovered at the scene,” a police spokesperson later said. “Garda enquiries into the source of the package are continuing.”

Last year the building was evacuated after an envelope of white powder was mailed to the department. The substance was later deemed non-hazardous.

