Ireland’s imports, exports show month-on-month recovery in Q2

DUBLIN, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Ireland’s goods imports and exports showed a month-on-month recovery in the second quarter of this year, according to figures released by the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday.

In April, Ireland’s goods exports fell to 11.46 billion euros (about 13.56 billion U.S. dollars) after hitting a monthly record high of 17.02 billion euros in March when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was yet to be felt in the country.

Goods imports in April tumbled to 5.73 billion euros from 7.1 billion euros in the previous month.

Since April, the country’s goods imports and exports showed a month-on-month improvement, first rising to 6.4 billion euros and 12.98 billion euros respectively in May, then to 6.84 billion euros and 13.87 billion euros respectively in June.

During the April-June period of this year, Ireland’s trade surplus also showed a consistent recovery on a monthly basis, rising from 5.73 billion euros in April to 6.58 billion euros in May, then to 7.03 billion euros in June.

According to the CSO figures, the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) accounted for 2.49 billion euros, or 36 percent, of Ireland’s total goods imports in June.

The United States and China were the main non-EU sources of Ireland’s imported goods, accounting for 13 percent and 8 percent respectively of the country’s total goods imports in June.

The EU was also the largest destination for the goods exported by Ireland, accounting for 6.02 billion euros or 43 percent of Ireland’s total goods exports in June.

The United States was the main non-EU destination for Irish exported goods, accounting for 3.47 billion euros or 25 percent of Ireland’s total goods exports in June.

The CSO figures also showed that in the first half of this year, Ireland imported a total of 41.12 billion euros worth of goods, down 7 percent over a year ago while its total goods exports were valued at 81.96 billion euros, up 8 percent year-on-year. (1 euro = 1.184 U.S. dollars) Enditem