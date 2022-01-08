Iris Schumer is the wife of Chuck Schumer.

Who is Iris Schumer, Chuck Schumer’s wife?

Chuck Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, has been married to Iris Weinshall for more than four decades.

When they were in their twenties, they met at a Mid-Bay Independent Democrats meeting.

In 1980, Chuck Schumer married Iris Weinshall.

Weinshall is the Chief Operating Officer of the New York Public Library, as well as a former vice-chancellor at City University of New York and a former commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation.

She is responsible for a (dollar)324 million operating budget and (dollar)500 million in capital projects across the 92 locations of the New York Public Library system.

Weinshall, a Brooklyn native, graduated from Brooklyn College and New York University’s Wagner Graduate School of Public Service with a Master of Public Administration degree.

Despite their busy schedules, Schumer and Weinshall keep their marriage strong by talking on the phone in the morning and evening during Schumer’s four days in Washington.

On his way to the gym in the morning, the senator calls her, and on his way home from work in the evening, the library executive calls him.

Doug Collins used Twitter to falsely accuse Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor of having dinner with a group of politicians.

“Last night, Justice Sotomayer was photographed dining with:

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Amy Klobuchar are Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Amy Klobuchar, respectively, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Amy

“How can she still rule impartially on this case after the lies she spews yesterday?”

The former politician tweeted, “She needs to recuse herself NOW!”

However, Sotomayor was not present at the dinner; instead, Iris Weinshall was the guest of honor.

“Doug, you’re spreading lies.

Pelosi, Klobuchar, and Schumer did not have dinner with Justice Sotomayor.

“Poltico retracted the story because they misidentified Iris Weinshall,” a Twitter user responded.

Politico, which had shared the story incorrectly identifying Sotomayor as the dinner guest, took to social media to correct the error.

“CORRECTION: A photo from a Friday dinner at Le Diplomate in this morning’s Playbook misidentified Iris Schumer, the majority leader’s wife, as Sonia Sotomayor,” the Politico account tweeted.

“We should have double-checked our tipster’s information.”

We apologise profusely for the oversight.”

Collins has yet to delete the tweet directed at Sotomayor, whose name he misspelled.

Jessica and Alison Schumer are Schumer and Weinshall’s daughters.

Jessica is the Executive Director of the Brooklyn Queens Connector, according to LinkedIn.

Jessica was the Chief of Staff and General Counsel for the White House Council of Economic Advisers after graduating from Yale Law School.

Alison, a Harvard grad, married last year…

