Irish election deadlock as exit poll shows Fine Gael and Fianna Fail neck and neck with Sinn Fein

An exit poll for the Irish General Election suggests that the three main parties are neck and neck.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael party is still strongest, but just. The poll, from The Irish Times’ pollsters Ipsos MRBI, and commissioned by broadcasters RTÉ and TG4 alongside University College Dublin shows a 0.1 per cent lead, ahead of Sinn Féin.

The paper say a hung Dail is almost certain.

The main three parties were just fractions apart, with Fianna Fáil on 22.2 per cent, Fine Gael 22.4 per cent, Sinn Féin 22.3 per cent – with a 1.3% margin of error leaving them tied, with the real result not known until votes are counted.

The Green Party commanded the title for best of the rest on 7.9 per cent, while Labour scooped 4.6 per cent of the votes and the Social Democrats 3.4 per cent.

Cross-border socialist party Solidarity-People Before Profit got 2.8 per cent of the vote and independents/others commanded 14.5 per cent.

When the votes are counted, if the poll – which has in the past predicted correctly – is correct again, the outcome of the election will depend entirely on the parties’ ability to turn their share of the vote into Dail seats.

Sinn Fein are likely to struggle to match the other two parties’ return in seats but commanded much of the younger vote, with figures suggesting that 31 per cent of 18- to 24-year-olds voted for them.

Negotiations to form a coalition government are likely to be complex with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail previously stating they would not enter an agreement with Sinn Fein.

Today was widely considered the most unpredictable General Election in years.

Political experts warned that no party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own.

No coalition will be discussed until the parties have filled their seats in the Dail and negotiations get under way between them.

Earlier opinion polls suggest that Sinn Fein was on course to challenge the 90-year duopoly of the state’s two main parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Leo Varadkar is still facing a difficult battle to hang on to power with recent polls putting his party in third place, despite the current situation showing differently.

The poll was taken today at 250 locations across the State, among 5,376 respondents who had just voted. It has a margin of error of 1.3 per cent, The Irish Times reported.

The country is having its first Saturday General Election for more than a century, with votes expected to be counted by Monday or Tuesday, starting tomorrow morning.

In the last major survey of the electorate before polling day, Sinn Fein was leading the popularity stakes on 25 per cent, with Fianna Fail second on 23 per cent and Mr Varadkar’s party on 20 per cent.

It would herald a major breakthrough for Sinn Fein south of the border if this is reflected when the votes are counted tomorrow.

But the odds would still be stacked against their current party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, in leading the next government as Taoiseach.

Irish President Michael D Higgins, accompanied by his wife Sabina Higgins, cast his vote at a polling station in St Mary’s Hospital, Dublin.

The president greeted the assembled count staff and said he was glad the weather had remained sunny on a day when Storm Ciara had threatened to dampen turnout.

Sinn Fein’s polling performance has far surpassed the expectations of party strategists who, coming off the back of several disappointing elections, only fielded 42 candidates in the race for the Dail parliament’s 160 seats.

It means that even if the party had a perfect run and won all 42 seats – which is an extremely unlikely outcome in itself – it would still end up short of a majority.

No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable.

But it is thought that Sinn Fein may be unable to find enough like-minded left-leaning allies to form a workable government.

Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, both centre-right in outlook, have unequivocally ruled out any partnership with Sinn Fein.

For either to change their position would represent a major U-turn.

Fianna Fail topped the opinion polls early in the campaign and leader Micheal Martin could yet emerge as Ireland’s next Taoiseach.

The current incumbent, Mr Varadkar, will be hoping his administration’s economic record and handling of the Brexit process will convince enough voters to renew his tenure in Government Buildings in Dublin.

However, Brexit did not feature prominently in his campaign that was instead dominated by domestic issues such as spiralling rental prices, record-breaking homeless numbers, controversy over the state pension age and a struggling health service.

There appears to be a mood for change and Sinn Fein could attract support from younger voters who want to end Fine Gael’s nine years in power but are unwilling to trust Fianna Fail again after the financial crash that marked its last term of office.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have been keen to remind the electorate of Sinn Fein’s historic IRA links and as the campaign entered its latter stages the past crimes of the provisional movement drew increasing focus.

Mr Varadkar’s last government – a minority administration that included several independent TDs – was sustained in power through a historic confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fail.

That landmark pact between two parties founded from opposing sides of Ireland’s civil war of the 1920s took 70 days to negotiate following the inconclusive 2016 General Election.

Ireland could be in for more protracted government-formation talks if this election produces another fractured result.

The willingness of smaller parties such as Labour and the Greens to become a junior coalition partner could prove critical.

A new confidence and supply deal cannot be ruled out – potentially a reverse of the last one with Fine Gael supporting a Fianna Fail led-minority.

A strong result for Sinn Fein could even force Ireland’s two traditional political superpowers to contemplate the once unthinkable – a grand coalition in government together.