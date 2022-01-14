Irish police have released a man who was questioned in connection with the murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old Tullamore teacher.

Detectives say a man arrested for questioning in the death of a jogger has been released because he is “no longer a suspect.”

After questioning a man in connection with the suspected murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher who was jogging along a canal path, Irish police are still looking for her killer.

Detectives said the man was no longer a suspect as vigils were planned across Ireland, the UK, and Ireland amid an outpouring of grief and anger.

Gardai released him late Thursday night and issued a new witness appeal for information about a distinctive mountain bike early Friday morning.

Anyone who has information about a Falcon Storm mountain bike with “straight handlebars and distinctive yellowgreen front forks” is encouraged to contact the police.

Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher from Tullamore, Co Offaly, was assaulted while running along the Grand Canal Way on Wednesday at around 4 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, vigils are planned in Dublin, London, Limerick, Carlow, Galway, Cork, Belfast, and Derry, as well as Tullamore.

At 4 p.m., a vigil organized by the National Women’s Council of Ireland was scheduled to take place outside Dáil Éireann in Dublin.

The organization is keeping a Twitter list of upcoming events in Ireland and beyond up to date.

Meanwhile, Gardai are requesting information from anyone who was in the CappincurCanal walk area of Tullamore before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The male who was arrested and detained by An Garda Siochana investigating this fatal assault has now been released from this detention,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

This man has been ruled out of Garda investigations and is no longer a suspect.”

The police had previously stated that they would leave “no stone unturned” in their pursuit of Ms Murphy’s assailant.

Ashling Murphy murder: Irish police release man questioned over attack on teacher, 23, in Tullamore