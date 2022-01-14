Irish police have released a man who was questioned in connection with the murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old Tullamore teacher.
Detectives say a man arrested for questioning in the death of a jogger has been released because he is “no longer a suspect.”
After questioning a man in connection with the suspected murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher who was jogging along a canal path, Irish police are still looking for her killer.
Detectives said the man was no longer a suspect as vigils were planned across Ireland, the UK, and Ireland amid an outpouring of grief and anger.
Gardai released him late Thursday night and issued a new witness appeal for information about a distinctive mountain bike early Friday morning.
Anyone who has information about a Falcon Storm mountain bike with “straight handlebars and distinctive yellowgreen front forks” is encouraged to contact the police.
Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher from Tullamore, Co Offaly, was assaulted while running along the Grand Canal Way on Wednesday at around 4 p.m.
On Friday and Saturday, vigils are planned in Dublin, London, Limerick, Carlow, Galway, Cork, Belfast, and Derry, as well as Tullamore.
At 4 p.m., a vigil organized by the National Women’s Council of Ireland was scheduled to take place outside Dáil Éireann in Dublin.
The organization is keeping a Twitter list of upcoming events in Ireland and beyond up to date.
Meanwhile, Gardai are requesting information from anyone who was in the CappincurCanal walk area of Tullamore before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
“The male who was arrested and detained by An Garda Siochana investigating this fatal assault has now been released from this detention,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.
This man has been ruled out of Garda investigations and is no longer a suspect.”
The police had previously stated that they would leave “no stone unturned” in their pursuit of Ms Murphy’s assailant.
Where vigils are being held for Ashling Murphy
- Outside the London Irish Centre, Saturday at 4pm,
- Arthur Quay’s Park, Limerick, 6pm on Friday
- Belfast City Hall, Friday at 4pm
- Dublin’s vigil is planned for 4pm on Friday at Dáil Éireann
- Cork will hold a vigil at 9.30am on Saturday at the Atlantic Pond
- Derry’s event is at 4pm on Friday at the Guildhall Steps
- A vigil in Tullamore is to held on Friday at 4pm at Tullamore Town Park
- National Deaf Women of Ireland are holding a vigil on Facebook Live at 6pm on Friday
- An event in Carlow is scheduled for Friday at The Fountain at 6pm
- In Clonmel a vigil will be held at 6pm on Friday at MainGuard
- Nenagh’s vigil takes place at 4.30pm on Friday at Banba Square
- An event in Cappincur will be held at 4.30pm on Friday at Digby Bridge
- Dundalk’s vigil is on Friday at 5pm at The Square
- Dun Laoghaire will hold an event at 4pm on Saturday at the seafront entrance to People’s Park
- A vigil in Kerry will take place at 4pm on Friday at Town Square, Tralee