Undated handout photo issued by Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann of Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore aged in her 20s, who was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur, Co Offaly. Issue date: Thursday January 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Death. Photo credit should read: Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Irish police have released a man who was questioned in connection with the murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old Tullamore teacher.

Detectives say a man arrested for questioning in the death of a jogger has been released because he is “no longer a suspect.”

After questioning a man in connection with the suspected murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher who was jogging along a canal path, Irish police are still looking for her killer.

Detectives said the man was no longer a suspect as vigils were planned across Ireland, the UK, and Ireland amid an outpouring of grief and anger.

Gardai released him late Thursday night and issued a new witness appeal for information about a distinctive mountain bike early Friday morning.

Anyone who has information about a Falcon Storm mountain bike with “straight handlebars and distinctive yellowgreen front forks” is encouraged to contact the police.

Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher from Tullamore, Co Offaly, was assaulted while running along the Grand Canal Way on Wednesday at around 4 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, vigils are planned in Dublin, London, Limerick, Carlow, Galway, Cork, Belfast, and Derry, as well as Tullamore.

At 4 p.m., a vigil organized by the National Women’s Council of Ireland was scheduled to take place outside Dáil Éireann in Dublin.

The organization is keeping a Twitter list of upcoming events in Ireland and beyond up to date.

Meanwhile, Gardai are requesting information from anyone who was in the CappincurCanal walk area of Tullamore before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The male who was arrested and detained by An Garda Siochana investigating this fatal assault has now been released from this detention,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

This man has been ruled out of Garda investigations and is no longer a suspect.”

The police had previously stated that they would leave “no stone unturned” in their pursuit of Ms Murphy’s assailant.

Ashling Murphy murder: Irish police release man questioned over attack on teacher, 23, in Tullamore

Where vigils are being held for Ashling Murphy

  • Outside the London Irish Centre, Saturday at 4pm,
  • Arthur Quay’s Park, Limerick, 6pm on Friday
  • Belfast City Hall, Friday at 4pm
  • Dublin’s vigil is planned for 4pm on Friday at Dáil Éireann
  • Cork will hold a vigil at 9.30am on Saturday at the Atlantic Pond
  • Derry’s event is at 4pm on Friday at the Guildhall Steps
  • A vigil in Tullamore is to held on Friday at 4pm at Tullamore Town Park
  • National Deaf Women of Ireland are holding a vigil on Facebook Live at 6pm on Friday
  • An event in Carlow is scheduled for Friday at The Fountain at 6pm
  • In Clonmel a vigil will be held at 6pm on Friday at MainGuard
  • Nenagh’s vigil takes place at 4.30pm on Friday at Banba Square
  • An event in Cappincur will be held at 4.30pm on Friday at Digby Bridge
  • Dundalk’s vigil is on Friday at 5pm at The Square
  • Dun Laoghaire will hold an event at 4pm on Saturday at the seafront entrance to People’s Park
  • A vigil in Kerry will take place at 4pm on Friday at Town Square, Tralee

