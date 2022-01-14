Trending
Undated handout photo issued by Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann of Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore aged in her 20s, who was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur, Co Offaly. Issue date: Thursday January 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story IRISH Death. Photo credit should read: Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

Irish police release man questioned in connection with the murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher in Tullamore.

Irish police have released a man who was questioned in connection with the murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old Tullamore teacher.

Detectives say a man arrested for questioning in the death of a jogger has been released because he is “no longer a suspect.”

Irish police are still looking for the killer of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher who was killed while jogging along a canal path.

Detectives said the man was “no longer a suspect” as vigils were planned across Ireland, the UK, and Ireland amid an outpouring of grief and anger.

On Friday morning, Gardai released him late Thursday night and issued a new appeal for witnesses, asking for information about a distinctive mountain bike.

Anyone who has information about a Falcon Storm mountain bike with “straight handlebars and distinctive yellowgreen front forks” is encouraged to contact the police.

Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher from Tullamore, Co. Offaly, was assaulted while running along the Grand Canal Way on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, vigils are planned in Dublin, London, Limerick, Carlow, Galway, Cork, Belfast, and Derry, as well as in Tullamore.

A vigil organized by the National Women’s Council of Ireland was scheduled for 4 p.m. outside Dáil Éireann in Dublin.

A Twitter list of upcoming events in Ireland and beyond is being updated by the organization.

Meanwhile, Gardai are requesting information from anyone who was in Tullamore’s CappincurCanal walk area before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The male who was arrested and detained by An Garda Siochana investigating this fatal assault has been released from this detention,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

This man has been ruled out of Garda investigations and is no longer a suspect.”

The police department had previously stated that it would leave “no stone unturned” in bringing Ms Murphy’s killer to justice.

Where vigils are being held for Ashling Murphy

  • Outside the London Irish Centre, Saturday at 4pm,
  • Arthur Quay’s Park, Limerick, 6pm on Friday
  • Belfast City Hall, Friday at 4pm
  • Dublin’s vigil is planned for 4pm on Friday at Dáil Éireann
  • Cork will hold a vigil at 9.30am on Saturday at the Atlantic Pond
  • Derry’s event is at 4pm on Friday at the Guildhall Steps
  • A vigil in Tullamore is to held on Friday at 4pm at Tullamore Town Park
  • National Deaf Women of Ireland are holding a vigil on Facebook Live at 6pm on Friday
  • An event in Carlow is scheduled for Friday at The Fountain at 6pm
  • In Clonmel a vigil will be held at 6pm on Friday at MainGuard
  • Nenagh’s vigil takes place at 4.30pm on Friday at Banba Square
  • An event in Cappincur will be held at 4.30pm on Friday at Digby Bridge
  • Dundalk’s vigil is on Friday at 5pm at The Square
  • Dun Laoghaire will hold an event at 4pm on Saturday at the seafront entrance to People’s Park
  • A vigil in Kerry will take place at 4pm on Friday at Town Square, Tralee

