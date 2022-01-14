Irish police release man questioned in connection with the murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher in Tullamore.

Irish police have released a man who was questioned in connection with the murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old Tullamore teacher.

Detectives say a man arrested for questioning in the death of a jogger has been released because he is “no longer a suspect.”

Irish police are still looking for the killer of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old teacher who was killed while jogging along a canal path.

Detectives said the man was “no longer a suspect” as vigils were planned across Ireland, the UK, and Ireland amid an outpouring of grief and anger.

On Friday morning, Gardai released him late Thursday night and issued a new appeal for witnesses, asking for information about a distinctive mountain bike.

Anyone who has information about a Falcon Storm mountain bike with “straight handlebars and distinctive yellowgreen front forks” is encouraged to contact the police.

Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher from Tullamore, Co. Offaly, was assaulted while running along the Grand Canal Way on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, vigils are planned in Dublin, London, Limerick, Carlow, Galway, Cork, Belfast, and Derry, as well as in Tullamore.

A vigil organized by the National Women’s Council of Ireland was scheduled for 4 p.m. outside Dáil Éireann in Dublin.

A Twitter list of upcoming events in Ireland and beyond is being updated by the organization.

Meanwhile, Gardai are requesting information from anyone who was in Tullamore’s CappincurCanal walk area before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The male who was arrested and detained by An Garda Siochana investigating this fatal assault has been released from this detention,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

This man has been ruled out of Garda investigations and is no longer a suspect.”

The police department had previously stated that it would leave “no stone unturned” in bringing Ms Murphy’s killer to justice.

Ashling Murphy murder: Irish police release man questioned over attack on teacher, 23, in Tullamore