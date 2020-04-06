Irish Prime Minister resumes work as doctor to fight coronavirus

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has rejoined the medical registry to resume his work for one shift a week and thus collaborate in the fight against the coronavirus, according to the Irish newspaper The Irish Times.

Varadkar studied medicine and worked as a doctor for seven years before leaving the profession for politics. Finally, in 2013, he left the medical registry, which he rejoined in March. Now he will work for one shift a week in an area according to his training.

The Irish Health System last month appealed to all health professionals who were not working to register, and some 50,000 people responded and joined in just over three days.

According to The Irish Times, Varadkar will work on phone diagnostics. Anyone who has been exposed to the coronavirus undergoes a first telephone examination to avoid further infections.

Varadkar is the son of a doctor and a nurse, but he goes further, as Varadkar’s partner Matthew Barrett and his two sisters and their husbands all work in healthcare.

Ireland has confirmed 4,994 coronavirus cases and 158 deaths. In addition there are 25 recovered patients, according to the balance of the Johns Hopkins University. Globally there are 1,260,000 positives, 68,413 deaths and 258,000 recovered. .