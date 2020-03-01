Irregular migrants pour in northwestern Turkey to cross border to Europe

HATAY, Turkey, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Thousands of irregular migrants on Saturday continued to pour in Turkey’s northwestern border province of Edirne to make their way to Europe.

Coming from diverse locations across the country, mainly Turkey’s largest city Istanbul, migrants are arriving in Edirne which has five border gates with both Greece and Bulgaria.

According to press reports, a significant number of refugees have gathered near the Pazarkule border gate with Greece and spent the previous night outdoors.

The Greek police fired tear gas and stun grenades several times to disperse the crowd waiting at the border zone, the NTV broadcaster reported.

The Greek authorities earlier announced that they would close the border gate to all crossings.

The state-run Anadolu agency published some photos showing some refugees sneaking into Greece via the Evros River in inflatable boats.

Meanwhile, hundreds of refugees have been waiting at Turkey’s western coastline to go to a Greek island on the Aegean Sea, according to Anadolu.

Turkey on Thursday announced that it would no longer stop refugees from going to Europe after the killing of at least 33 Turkish soldiers in an airstrike in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold.

Around 1.5 million Syrian refugees, fleeing from the bombardments of Syrian forces in Idlib, have recently flooded Turkey’s border with Syria.

Currently, Turkish authorities do not allow these refugees to cross the border into Turkey, keeping them on the Syrian side.

Hosting over 3.7 million Syrians in its territory, the Turkish government earlier announced that it could no longer cope with a new flow of refugees alone.