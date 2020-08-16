IRS changes mind and WILL send $500 cash to families who missed out on payment for their kids

LOW-income families that missed out on the $500 stimulus payments for their children are now able to still get the money due to a huge IRS reversal.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, many families did not receive the $500 promises for dependents under the age of 17, the Washington Post reported.

At the time, the issue was blamed on glitches in the system so the Internal Revenue Service created a form for non-filers to help process payments and collect information about dependents.

Those receiving federal benefits like Social Security and Railroad Retirement, also had to go online and use the extra tool to claim what they were promised for dependents.

In April, the IRS announced that people had 48 hours to claim the payments and if they missed the deadline, they would need to wait until they filed the 2020 tax return to receive the payment.

Those on SSI or Veterans Affairs benefits had until May 5.

The reversal of this decision gives families who didn’t file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 from August 15 to September 30 to use the tools online to claim their stimulus payments.

The Washington Post reported that the IRS expects the payments to be distributed by mid-October.

Jennifer Burdick, an attorney with Community Legal Services said that the decision that “addresses the issue of access to the portal to get supplement payments that was arbitrarily closed only for federal beneficiary recipients.”

She added that while she wishes people would get the payments faster, it is better than spring of next year.

Social Security, SSI, Veterans Affairs and railroad Retirement beneficiaries who already used the non-filers tool do not need to take any action and payments will be automatically made in October.