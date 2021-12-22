Is a sore throat a symptom of Covid? How do cold symptoms differ from Omicron? When should you get a PCR test?

Is a sore throat a symptom of Covid? How are cold symptoms different from Omicron? When should you get a PCR test?

Cold-like symptoms now appear to be a ‘predominant feature’ of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, as the virus evolves.

As the virus has evolved, new variants have emerged, and more people have been vaccinated, the typical signs of Covid-19 have changed.

Fever, new and persistent cough, and loss or change of taste or smell, which were the original three symptoms to watch out for at the start of the pandemic, no longer appear to be the main symptoms for either the Delta or Omicron variants.

“Cold-like symptoms appear to be the predominant feature of Omicron,” Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the Zoe Covid study, says.

We look at how to tell the difference between a cold and Covid, as well as when it’s appropriate to get tested.

Coughs, runny noses, skin rashes, and diarrhoea are among the more than 20 symptoms of Covid-19 that have been reported to the ZOE Covid Study app.

A runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and a sore throat are the top five symptoms right now.

Early reports from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first identified, also linked it to a scratchy throat, aches and pains, and no loss of taste or smell.

Many of the symptoms of Covid-19 are now similar to those of a common cold, especially in people who have had two doses of the vaccine, making it difficult to tell the difference.

Loss of smell or taste, whether vaccinated or not, is still a strong predictor of testing positive for Covid-19 rather than a regular cold, according to data from the ZOE study.

Runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat, and loss of smell were the most common Covid-19 symptoms for fully vaccinated people beginning in September.

Headache, runny nose, sore throat, fever, and persistent cough were among the symptoms experienced by unvaccinated people.

If you have a high temperature, a new persistent cough, or a loss of taste or smell, the NHS recommends getting a PCR test.

If you have any of the common Covid symptoms, even if you have been vaccinated, you should stay at home and get tested, according to the ZOE Covid Study app.

