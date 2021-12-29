Is a sore throat a symptom of Omicron? Here’s everything we know about the Covid variant’s symptoms.

Is a sore throat a symptom of Omicron?

Despite not being included in the main NHS guidance, a sore throat is one of the most common symptoms listed by the Zoe Covid Study app.

The Omicron variant is causing an increase in new Covid-19 cases across the United Kingdom.

The strain, which was first discovered by scientists in South Africa at the end of November, has been found to be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines, allowing it to spread quickly.

As a result, new Covid restrictions have been imposed in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, while England will continue to be subject to its current Plan B restrictions until 2022.

The data on Omicron’s symptoms is still evolving, but it appears to be less likely to cause severe disease than previous Covid strains. Here’s what we know about how likely a sore throat is to be a sign of the new strain.

“Cold-like symptoms appear to be the predominant feature of Omicron,” said Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the Zoe Covid study.

Covid-19 symptoms have now been reported to the Zoe study’s app in excess of 20 different ways, ranging from coughs and runny noses to skin rashes and diarrhoea.

A sore throat, along with a runny nose, headache, fatigue, and sneezing, is one of the top five symptoms among vaccinated people.

It also ranks in the top five among unvaccinated people, along with a headache and runny nose, as well as a fever and a persistent cough.

The Omicron variant was first discovered in South Africa, where it was linked to a scratchy throat, aches, and pains.

The main symptoms of Covid-19, according to the NHS, are the same as they have been for the majority of the pandemic:

Prof Spector, on the other hand, has warned that the official guidance’s limited scope could lead to people unwittingly spreading the Omicron variant by mistaking some symptoms for those of a common cold.

He told me that he finds it “very odd” that government campaigns don’t mention other symptoms, explaining that many people with Omicron don’t have the three symptoms listed by the NHS.

Even if people have a high temperature, a persistent cough, or a loss of sense of smell, they may be able to recover at this point, according to the expert.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Is a sore throat a symptom of Omicron? Everything we know about the symptoms of the Covid variant