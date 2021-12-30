Is a tornado threatening Winfield, Alabama?

On December 29, 2021, it was reported that a severe tornado had caused severe damage to the city of Winfield, Alabama.

Several other counties in the state have been warned to prepare for the same weather.

A severe tornado hit Winfield, Alabama, causing “significant damage” to buildings, roofs, and power lines, according to Marion County EMA.

At this time, the Winfield Fire Department reports no injuries.

Blount, Cherokee, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Walker, and Winston counties in Alabama are still under a tornado watch, according to WVTM13.

