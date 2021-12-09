Is a zombie apocalypse a possibility?

ZOMBIES have resurfaced thanks to popular media franchises like The Walking Dead and The Last of Us.

Despite the fact that the zombies are fictional, many people believe a zombie apocalypse could occur.

There is no evidence that a zombie apocalypse is imminent, but anything can happen.

Some diseases, such as rabies and leprosy, have characteristics that are similar to those of zombies, suggesting that we may be dealing with a “zombie” variant.

Scientists have looked into the possibility of a virus causing the apocalypse, but no breakthrough has been made.

Given the rapid spread of coronavirus, one might wonder how quickly a “zombie” virus would spread to cause an apocalypse.

If a zombie apocalypse were to occur, the containment would be entirely dependent on how the outbreak began.

In most movies and television shows, zombies bite people, turning them into zombies as well.

A mutant virus would be much more difficult to contain.

In the event of a zombie apocalypse, movies and television shows have taught us the dos and don’ts.

The most obvious first point is to avoid any areas where zombies are swarming.

Find a safe hiding place if this is unavoidable.

Make sure you have enough food and water.

If you need to move to a new location, travel in a group so you have a better chance of surviving any zombie attacks.

Bunkers are typically the best places to hide during a zombie apocalypse.

Take a boat to a remote island and spend the day there if you want to see daylight again.

All you have to do now is hope the zombies don’t come after you.

A good option is to go to prison.

If the zombies ever catch up to you, there’s plenty of room and places to hide.

Alcatraz is the ideal combination of a prison and an island.

Going high may appear to be a good idea, but if you get into trouble, there may be no way back down.