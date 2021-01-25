IS ambush kills 3 soldiers in E Syria

DAMASCUS, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Three Syrian soldiers were killed in an ambush by the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Syria on Sunday, state news agency SANA reported.

The soldiers were ambushed when a “terrorist group” targeted their bus on the road between the eastern province of Deir al-Zour and the city of Palmyra, said the report.

SANA said the IS group came from the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, charging that the U.S. forces in that area had brought hundreds of IS militants from Iraq into al-Tanf.

The attack is the latest in a series of ambushes carried out by the IS group in the desert region.

Last month, at least 25 people were killed by an IS attack on a passenger bus in the desert of Deir al-Zour.

The IS group has lost key areas in Syria but now has a presence in the desert and frequently targets buses carrying civilians and military personnel. Enditem