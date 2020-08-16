IS ambushes pro-gov’t fighters in E Syria

DAMASCUS, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — At least three pro-government fighters were killed and six others wounded on Saturday in an ambush by the Islamic State (IS) in the country’s eastern province of Deir al-Zour, a war monitor reported.

The IS ambushed the group of fighters in the desert region of the city of al-Mayadeen in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour at dawn Saturday, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The IS attack is the latest in a series of ambushes and confrontations with the Syrian army in the desert region of Deir al-Zour province.

The UK-based watchdog group said as many as 644 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters as well as 273 IS militants had been killed in similar attacks in the desert region since March of 2019.

The IS group has lost key areas in Syria but it’s still active in the Syrian desert and other areas through sleeper cells. Enditem