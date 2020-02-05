Is Apple working on a foldable iPhone? Tech giant files patent for a foldable device

Apple may be working on a new foldable version of the iPhone, according to a patent filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office this week.

The patent, titled ‘Electronic devices with flexible displays and hinges,’ describes a smartphone with a flexible display that can be folded in half.

The patent shows a unique approach to a common problem with folding screen devices, namely that different amounts of pressure are applied to the screen depending on whether its open or closed.

These differences in screen tension can cause the screen to crease or buckle and quickly causes image quality problems at the point of the fold, according to a report in Apple Insider.

To get around this problem, Apple has created a unique mechanism that will pull the screen out at a slightly flared angle around the hinge, an angle of pressure that’s slightly wider than what’s applied to the outer parts of the screen.

When the device is open flat instead of folded, the hinge deploys two internal support flaps that rotate into place beneath the screen to keep it taut and flat.

These flaps effectively functioning as small metallic struts that hold the screen up and prevent it from sagging.

While foldable smartphones sound exciting, they’ve presented some major engineering headaches for manufacturers.

Last year, Samsung released its first foldable smartphone, the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, and some users reported the screen quickly became a problem, reporting crease marks and other warping effects.

A teardown of the phone by the tech website iFixit found numerous structural issues with the Galaxy Fold.

These problems include a loose hinge joint that allowed the screen to buckle slightly at the fold, creating an opening for dust and other debris a place to become trapped beneath the screen surface.

Another design flaw came from the choice to use OLED display technology, which is even more sensitive to wear than LCD.