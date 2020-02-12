IS associates in camps need proper rehabilitation: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A UN counter-terrorism official on Friday stressed the importance of proper rehabilitation for Islamic State (IS) associates now detained in camps, particularly women and children.

Addressing the Security Council, Michele Coninsx, UN executive director of the Counter-Terrorism Executive Directorate, noted despite its military defeat in the Syria and the death of its leader last year, IS continues to adapt and evolve. “We will continue to face significant challenges in countering its activities.”

She pointed out that thousands of IS-associated women and children remain in makeshift camps in appalling conditions, and leaving them to fight for survival and face threats of further radicalization would harm the world’s counter-terrorism efforts.

In this regard, she said understanding the motivations and drivers of radicalization among IS associates is complex and multifaceted. “We should avoid stereotyping, generalization, and over-simplification in developing appropriate policy responses, particularly as women often had simultaneous roles as victims and perpetrators.”

Women, therefore, require gender-responsive, tailored prosecution and rehabilitation strategies that are consistent with international human rights standards, she added.

As for children, she stressed that regardless of their affiliation, children are primarily victims and must be dealt with as victims, noting they are the most vulnerable and have experienced tremendous trauma and suffering under IS.

Through repatriation and rehabilitation efforts, the international community must work together to prevent recurring cycles of violence and further victimization and offer these children life of dignity and safety, the assistant secretary-general said.

Before Coninsx spoke, Undersecretary-General of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov stressed the situation of IS fighters and associated family members in detention and displacement facilities in Iraq and Syria has been worsening, adding that their fate remains a major challenge to the international community.

While the Islamic State has become increasingly focused on freeing these detainees, most UN member states have not yet assumed responsibility for the repatriation of their nationals among them, he said.

In this light, he urged UN member states to regain their primary responsibility for their nationals in terms of protection, repatriation, gender-sensitive and age-appropriate prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration strategies.

To deal with the issue of FTFs, Voronkov said that next week, his office will convene a joint conference with the government of Switzerland and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna, under the theme “Foreign Terrorist Fighters — Addressing Current Challenges.”

At the same time, he noted preparations are gaining speed for the second Counter-Terrorism Week at the UN from June 29 to July 2 2020, including the 7th biennial review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The Counter-Terrorism Week, which will contribute to the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the UN, will focus on building social and institutional resilience to terrorism, he said.

During the week, “we will also hold the first-ever Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism and the Second UN High-Level Conference of Heads of Counter-Terrorism Agencies of Member States,” he said.