Is Boris Johnson going to make an announcement today, and when can we expect the next Covid update on new restrictions?

Is Boris Johnson going to make an announcement today, and when can we expect the next Covid update on possible new restrictions?

On Monday, the Prime Minister will be given the most recent data on the spread of the Omicron variant, which will help him make any decisions about new measures.

In response to the new variant, more stringent rules have been implemented in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but England has so far escaped further restrictions.

If the latest Covid figures aren’t as encouraging as expected, the current Plan B rules may be tightened – here’s when you can expect to hear something.

The Prime Minister will be briefed on the Covid data on Monday, December 27th, but no official announcement is expected today.

Mr Johnson is expected to deliver any briefing on new rules on Tuesday, December 28 at the earliest.

Press conferences and significant updates have tended to occur in the early evening, around 5 p.m., throughout the pandemic.

You can watch the next announcement live on BBC News and Sky News on TV, as well as on BBC iPlayer and the Sky News live YouTube stream, as soon as it is confirmed.

On Tuesday, December 21, the PM gave his last major press conference in the form of a video message (rather than a full press conference).

Mr Johnson confirmed that no new restrictions would be imposed before Christmas Day, but warned that new restrictions could be imposed after the holiday season.

During Monday’s briefing, the Prime Minister is expected to hear from his senior scientific advisers Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance about how cases, hospital admissions, and deaths have changed since Christmas Eve.

He’ll be looking for signs that Omicron cases have peaked in London, the epicenter of the variant’s wave, and that daily hospital admissions in the capital have surpassed 400 on Christmas Eve – up from 386 on the most recent update on December 22.

If the numbers are good, Mr Johnson might be persuaded to stick to lighter options.

