Is Boris Johnson set to resign? How the new Downing Street BYOB party row has added to the Prime Minister’s pressure.

After the latest Downing Street party row sparked calls for Boris Johnson’s resignation, a minister has told MPs that he is ‘going nowhere.’

The allegation that Downing Street held a garden party in May 2020 in violation of lockdown rules has sparked new controversy for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

ITV News obtained an email from the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary (PPS) inviting more than 100 employees to the No 10 garden for “some socially distanced drinks.”

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie are said to have been present at the gathering, which was reportedly attended by up to 40 employees.

“All that, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation by Sue Gray,” Mr Johnson said to journalists when asked if the couple was present.

During a Downing Street briefing on the day of the event, then-Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden urged people to follow Covid restrictions.

These allegations are the latest in a string of controversies that have raised doubts about the Prime Minister’s leadership in recent months.

“Hi all, After what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening,” Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s PPS, wrote in an email.

Please join us starting at 6 p.m. and remember to bring your own alcohol!”

Caroline Slocock, a former senior civil servant, believes it is “inconceivable” that the Prime Minister was unaware of the email, and that the invitation was most likely extended by him.

It appears to show a party at No 10 during the first national lockdown, when the rest of the country was prohibited from meeting more than one person outside.

According to sources, around 30 to 40 people attended the drinks event on May 20.

Mr Dowden reminded the public that they could “meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor, public place, provided that you stay 2 meters apart” during that day’s press conference.

On the day of the event, the Metropolitan Police Service tweeted that people could have a picnic, exercise, or participate in sports outside if the weather permitted it.

