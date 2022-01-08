Is bringing a lighter on a plane prohibited?

WE CAN ALL FORGET and be concerned about what is and isn’t permitted on planes.

So, let’s go over the lighter rules and whether or not they’re permitted on board.

No, bringing a lighter on a plane is not prohibited.

Lighters and matches are prohibited on board unless they are carried on your person, and e-cigarettes are completely prohibited in carry-on luggage.

You are only allowed to bring one lighter on board the plane, which must be kept with you throughout the flight, according to Gatwick Airport rules.

Any additional lighters will be confiscated by security.

Both lighters and e-cigarettes must be counted as liquids and placed inside the one-litre plastic bag for screening.

The lightere-cigarette must be removed from the plastic bag and carried on your person once the one litre bag has been screened.

Cigarettes and other tobacco products, as well as other smoking materials, are permitted in hand luggage.

Cigarettes and e-cigarettes are not permitted to be smoked anywhere in the terminal or on the flight.

Matches and lighters are prohibited in both carry-on and checked baggage.

A single butane lighter or a box of safety matches may be brought onto the plane, but only if they are carried on your person.

Zippo lighters are also permitted as a single-use lighter per person.

Lighter fuel and lighter refills are prohibited and cannot be brought aboard a plane.

Premixing burner lighters, such as “wind-proof,” “jet,” or “blue flame” lighters, are also prohibited because the fuel and air are mixed before being supplied for combustion.

Matches in which players strike anywhere are prohibited.

Lighters are not permitted to be carried in your luggage.

On a flight, you can only bring one lighter with you, and it must be kept on your person at all times.

Put it in a resealable plastic bag (like the ones used for liquids) that you must keep with you the entire flight.

After security screening, you cannot put lighters in your hold luggage or in your hand luggage.

