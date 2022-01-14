Is buying a case of Budweiser the best way to strike gold?

Is buying a case of Budweiser a good way to strike gold?

Is buying a case of Budweiser a good way to strike it rich?

“The King of Beers” allows beer drinkers to “Live Like a King.”

Anheiser-Busch announced this week that 10,000 golden cans were hidden in its 24-can Budweiser beer cases sold nationwide.

Anyone who finds a golden can, according to Southern Living, is eligible to enter a drawing for the (dollar)1 million grand prize.

You can enter by tagging @budweiserusa in a photo of the can on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtags (hashtag)LiveLikeAKing and (hashtag)Sweepstakes and using the hashtags (hashtag)LiveLikeAKing and (hashtag)Sweepstakes.

Even if you prefer cola, wine, or bourbon, you can still participate.

Simply visit the sweepstakes website to print a golden can wrap for your favorite beverage.

Then, just like before, stick to the same social media posting rules.

The competition started on Monday and will conclude in February.

Shortly after the deadline, a winner will be drawn at random.

