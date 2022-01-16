Is California under a tsunami warning?

Is California under a tsunami watch?

On Saturday, the entire West Coast was issued a TSUNAMI warning.

The warning was revised, and it now only applies to residents of California.

After a volcanic eruption in the Pacific on Saturday, January 15, 2022, a tsunami warning was issued for the entire West Coast and Alaska.

“A Tsunami is occurring,” the National Weather Service’s National Tsunami Warning Center tweeted.

Keep in mind that the first wave may not be the most powerful.

Get away from the water and to higher ground.”

The warning was only in effect for the California coast from the OrangeDiego Line, California, to the Oregon-California border later that evening, as well as San Francisco Bay.

The tsunami was expected to be one or two feet high, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Even though residential flooding was not expected, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management warned that strong currents would last for hours.

According to CBS, about 100 people were evacuated from the Berkely Marina after officials issued an evacuation order.

After a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga, a tsunami slammed California with huge 4ft waves on the evening of January 15, 2022, prompting evacuation alerts in the United States.

