IS claims killing 3 female media workers in Afghanistan

KABUL, March 3 (Xinhua) — The extremist militants of Islamic State (IS) group have claimed responsibility for a shooting attack that killed three female media workers in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province.

Three female employees of a local TV channel Enikass were shot dead and one woman employee of the TV was wounded by gunmen in Jalalabad city, capital of Nangarhar province on Tuesday evening.

The IS-linked militants claimed in an online Arabic language statement that their fighters were behind the shooting in the province, where the IS group emerged in early 2015.

The mountainous province, 120 km east of Kabul, has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants from time to time.

One female TV anchor of Enikass and her driver were killed in a similar incident in December last year.

Seven Afghan journalists and media workers were killed in 2020 amid the deteriorating security situation, according to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), an independent media safety group. Enditem