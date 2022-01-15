Is Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, hostage?
After reports of a hostage situation surfaced, authorities gathered at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Fort Worth cops are currently negotiating with a man who appears to have kidnapped members of the Colleyville synagogue during a service.
The audio of the alleged negotiation with police officials is being recorded by the service, which is being live-streamed on Facebook.
There will be more later…
