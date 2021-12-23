Is Daunte Wright a convicted felon, and if so, what were his previous charges?

Was Daunte Wright a convicted felon in the past, and if so, what were his previous charges?

On April 11, DAUNTE Wright, 20, was fatally shot by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Officer Kim Potter fired after Wright got behind the wheel of a vehicle, according to body camera footage.

Since then, both Potter and the chief of police have resigned.

When police fatally shot Daunte Wright on April 11, he was facing an attempted robbery charge.

According to documents obtained by the New York Post, he and another man were charged in December 2019 with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery for allegedly attempting to steal (dollar)820 from a woman at gunpoint.

According to The Washington Post, prosecutors claim Wright told the woman, “Give me the f***ing money – I’m not playing around.”

Wright allegedly said, “Give me the money, and we’ll leave.”

“Give me the cash and we’ll go,” says the narrator.

According to the documents, the two men left without any money.

Wright was arrested and released on (dollar)100,000 bail, but he broke his bail conditions in the summer of 2020 by failing to communicate with his court monitor, according to the newspaper.

When officers attempted to arrest Wright on April 11, they discovered he had an outstanding warrant.

According to Fox News, Wright was convicted of a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct in 2020 and a petty misdemeanor for possession and sale of a small amount of marijuana in late 2019.

Officer Kim Potter fatally shot Wright as cops attempted to apprehend him.

On her body cam footage, Potter can be heard screaming, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser!”

After the man breaks free from police outside his car and gets back behind the wheel, she draws her weapon.

The car speeds away after the officer fires a single shot from her handgun, and the officer is heard saying, “Holy (expletive)! I shot him!”

When Wright was killed, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who has since resigned, believes Potter accidentally grabbed her gun while reaching for her Taser.

“Whenever someone kills another human being in the line of duty, there must be accountability,” Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told the Today show.

Potter resigned with a one-paragraph letter after 26 years on the force.

“I have enjoyed every minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability,” Potter wrote. “However, I believe it is in the best interests of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately.”

Following the Wright shooting, protests erupted for a second night, escalating fears…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.