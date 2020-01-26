Is Destiny 2 coming to Nintendo Switch? Release Date latest from Bungie

Bungie’s looter-shooter is already available on PS4, Xbox, PC and even Google Stadia. But will we be taking Destiny 2 on the go anytime soon with Nintendo Switch? Here’s what Bungie has said on the matter.

Since Bungie split from Activision, the future of Destiny 2 has begun to look a whole lot more rosy for Destiny fans.

Sure, not everything is perfect and there are still things the developers are learning since the launch of the most recent season of content.

But there’s no question that the game is continuing to improve.

Whilst the game might have originally launched with a fun campaign it stood out for having a relatively short campaign. Thankfully post-release content has made the game one of the most content-rich titles you can play today. You can find our original review here.

Of course, the question on some people’s minds, is whether the game will come to Nintendo Switch? After all, you can’t always use the TV and it would be great if guardians could jump into a raid on the couch.

And with the ability to do so on most smartphone devices with Google Stadia, there’s no question that a Switch release would be welcomed by many. Especially if it offered the same cross-save capabilities. So…

Around the time of Destiny 2 launch, IGN had asked whether a Switch release was possible in an interview with Destiny 2 project lead Mark Noseworthy who responded that Bungie had “no announcements to make about the Switch at this time.”

When IGN pressed Noseworthy if this meant something could happen in the future, he added:

“I think it’s pretty unrealistic, given we’re an online-only game, right? The Switch, because it’s a portable – and I love my Switch, I’ve got Breath of the Wild here, I’ve got it with me. It’s incredible.

“I love the console, but in terms of where it’s at, I don’t want [to]leave anyone with the possibility of, like, ‘it’s a thing we’ll consider, maybe next year.’ There’s no plans right now for Switch.”

More recently, some images began circulating which suggested the game would be receiving some kind of port to Nintendo’s hybrid system.

This was in relation to a Destiny 2 Legendary Collection flyer. Unfortunately for Destiny fans, it doesn’t look like we’ll be taking our Guardians on the go with our trusty Switch anytime soon as we’ve heard nothing since then.

Despite the original source being relatively trustworthy (it came via KwazyKyle, a mod at DestinyNewsNet) the lack of information since would suggest it may have been a fake.

Of course, with Destiny 2 New Light, the game has now gone free to play and might make the perfect addition to Nintendo Switch in 2020.

We’ve seen the likes of The Witcher 3, DOOM and so many more games which have pushed the limits of what the Switch is capable of. Destiny 2 doesn’t feel like a game that couldn’t run on switch, it just couldn’t be playable remotely.

But if Switch can support the likes of Warframe, we see no reason Destiny 2 would be off limits.