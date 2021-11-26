Is Donald Trump planning a presidential campaign in 2024?

Will Donald Trump run for President of the United States in 2024?

Former President Donald Trump is expected to run for re-election in 2024, according to rumors.

Here’s what we know about Trump’s potential White House comeback.

Following the news that Trump had been banned from Facebook for at least two years, he issued a statement implying his return to the presidency.

“There will be no more dinners with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife next time I’m in the White House, at his request,” he said.

“It’ll be all business!” says the narrator.

Following the insurgency on January 6, Facebook announced on June 4 that the former president would be banned from the social media platform for two years, extending his suspension.

“If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety at the end of this period, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded,” Facebook said.

Following his loss in the 2020 presidential election, several major news outlets reported that Trump believed he would be reinstated as Commander in Chief.

In a Thanksgiving message on November 25, Trump hinted at a second presidential run.

“A very interesting time in our country,” the former president said in a statement. “But don’t worry, we will be great again – and we will all do it together.”

“America will never fail, and we will never allow it to stray.

There are too many generations of greatness relying on us.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a bright future awaits!” he concluded.

Without giving too much away, Trump has named a number of strong Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential election, with the exception of his former presidential right-hand man Mike Pence.

Trump is constitutionally allowed to run for President again if he loses in 2020; his campaign has previously hinted that he may run again in 2024.

“No person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of President more than once,” according to the 22nd Amendment.

As he landed at Joint Base Andrews, the outgoing president was greeted by a 21-gun salute and cheers from his family and supporters.

As Hail to the Chief played, he took the podium and said it had been an “incredible four years” and that “we’ll be back.”

A chant greeted the Republican…

