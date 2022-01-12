Is Election Day recognized as a federal holiday?

Is there a federal holiday on Election Day?

According to Pew Research, the United States lags behind a slew of other countries in terms of electoral participation, ranking 26th out of 32 countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

With roughly six out of ten voters in the United States casting ballots, it’s past time to give Americans the day off to vote.

Election Day is the yearly deadline for general elections of federal public officers in the United States, as set by law.

Between November 2 and November 8, the event will take place on Tuesday.

The US Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which is in charge of human resources for the federal government, states that Election Day is not a federal holiday.

The federal holiday that follows Election Day is Veteran’s Day, which falls on November 11th.

In an interview with HuffPost, Gil Troy, an American presidential historian and McGill University professor, said it’s “difficult to change core American traditions” to make Election Day a holiday.

Election Day, on the other hand, has been proposed as a holiday in Congress several times, and the idea is popular.

According to a Politico poll, 61% of voters believe Election Day should be declared a federal holiday, while 26% disagree.

In a 2018 poll conducted by Pew Research, 65 percent of Americans agreed that Election Day should be made a national holiday as well.

Senator Bernie Sanders introduced the Democracy Day Act in 2018 in an attempt to make Election Day a federal holiday.

According to the Huffington Post, the bill has no cosponsors, but every 2020 Democratic presidential candidate supports the concept, with the exception of Mike Bloomberg and Joe Biden.

While Election Day is not a federally recognized holiday, it has been promoted as a state holiday in several states.

This means it will only apply to the state in question and not to the entire country.

During this time, state government offices may also be closed.

Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New York all celebrate Election Day as a state holiday.