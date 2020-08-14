Is France on the UK quarantine list? Travel rules and coronavirus advice

FRANCE has been put on the UK’s quarantine list due to a rise in new coronavirus cases.

Following stark warnings that access to France could be closed, it has now been announced that Brits travelling to France must quarantine when returning to the UK.

Only essential travel to France is currently allowed under Government guidelines.

Therefore, going on holiday to France would be going against Government advice.

It would also be hard to get travel insurance now if travelling to France for leisure.

The country has officially been added to the UK’s quarantine list due to a spike in coronavirus cases – the decision having been made by the UK government on Thursday, August 13.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned that while they want to avoid a full country lockdown, “localised lockdowns” could be expected due to coronavirus.

The country lifted the ban on June 15 and had been open for business with British tourists after the details of the travel corridor scheme were hammered out in early July.

It follows the UK quarantining holidaymakers coming home from Spain and warned that they could do the same to other European countries at any minute.

Croatia, Germany and Italy are being closely watched, with all of them having seen a rise in cases at the end of July and beginning of August.

Boris Johnson has expressed fears that a second wave is threatening Europe and the UK.

Government officials in France warned that fresh lockdowns may be necessary to prevent renewed outbreaks in hotspot areas.

Attractions like Disneyland Paris have reopened, but there are many areas across France that require you to wear a mask in public.

The city of Toulouse has introduced new rules that make face masks compulsory in its busiest streets, with Paris having followed suit.

Brits returning from France will have to carry out a two-week quarantine in the UK, and face a fine of up to £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate at home.

The deadline for coming back to the UK without the need to quarantine is Saturday, August 15 at 4am.

The Government has said that people do not need to immediately return to the UK.

In the last week of July, thousands of tourists in Spain were warned they would have to self-isolate for 14 days on their return to the UK or face a £1,000 fine.

This was after Spain recorded 1,000 new infections within 24 hours.

Speaking to Sky News, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:”What I can say to people is we’re in the midst of a global pandemic and that means there is always the risk of disruption to travel plans and people need to bear that in mind.

“It’s the right thing for us to do to keep everything under review on a constant basis, talking with our scientists and medical advisers.”And if we need to take action as you’ve seen overnight, we will of course not hesitate to do that and we’re doing that to protect people’s health.

“In the meantime people should look at the guidance and take everything into account and make a decision they think is best.”

On August 2, France recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases in more than two months, and active cases are currently at 84,761.

With more than 30,000 deaths, France has the third-highest death toll in Europe, behind the UK and Italy.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across Europe and tourists are strongly encouraged to stick to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

France has warned the progress in the fight against coronavirus has been “erased”.

French officials have said there has been a “clear increase” in cases since the lifting of lockdown.

The health ministry said: “We have returned to levels comparable with those at the end of the lockdown period.

“We have thus erased a good part of the progress made during the initial weeks since the lockdown was lifted.

“It’s more essential than ever to reimpose our collective discipline.”

According to European Consumer Centre France, if your airline has cancelled your flight due to the coronavirus epidemic without proposing a replacement flight then you are entitled to a refund of the full price of the ticket.

However, you will not be able to demand additional compensation or damages because the cancellation is due to an exceptional event, unavoidable and external to the airline.

Check your carrier’s website for the status of your flight and the exceptional measures offered by the airline.

Independent hotels are not required to refund money in this instance, so if you have paid in advance and choose not to turn up then you will lose your money.

If the hotel is a large chain, it could be worth asking to change your stay to another location or delay your trip but they are under no obligation to grant this.

If you are still concerned, here is everything to know about cancelling your holiday.

