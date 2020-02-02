Is Godfall Coming to Xbox? Latest PS5 release date exclusivity news

The Godfall release has already been confirmed for Sony PlayStation’s PS5 console, but will the game come to Xbox consoles in the future?

Godfall, Gearbox Publishing’s latest from new studio Counterplay Games, was announced at The Game Awards 2019 as the first game confirmed to be scheduled for release on the PlayStation 5.

This high fantasy action RPG is described as a “looter-slasher”, which we’d imagine means it’ll take some cues from Destiny and Diablo.

While the trailer was bookended with the PS5 logo, it’s proximity to the announcement of the Xbox Series X in the same show has led to the inevitable question – is the game coming to Xbox Series X?

Answer: At the time of writing, no, Godfall is not coming to Xbox One or Xbox Series X. It’s believed that the game is a console exclusive for PlayStation. That being said, it’s not clear if Godfall is a ‘timed exclusive’ or a permanent exclusive. Assuming the game is a timed exclusive, it’s possible it could come to Xbox in the future.

It seems more likely when you factor in that the game is also available on PC through the Epic Games Store and launching alongside the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

As we’ve already mentioned, the PS5 logo appearing in the reveal trailer suggests it’ll be an exclusive, but other titles have done the same thing in this console generation – despite being available on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at a later date.

Famously, the original Destiny was marketed as being for the PlayStation 4 due to an agreement with Sony – but launched on the same date in 2014 on the Xbox One.

It’s hard to say if Godfall could do the same, but considering it’s the first confirmed game for Sony’s new platform, we’d be surprised if it isn’t at the very least a timed exclusive.

Also worth noting is that the game is coming to Windows, presumably also this year. There’s an argument to be made, then, that it’s coming to a Microsoft platform after all.

For what it’s worth, Gearbox Publishing recently put out Trover Saves The Universe from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games – and that game launched on PlayStation 4 and PC before eventually making the jump to Xbox One and Switch.

We may not know a great deal about this melee-focused RPG, but we have been able to see a glimpse of it in action. The stunning trailer was believed to be leaked footage.

If you think that looks good (above), then hold onto your hats – developers Counterplay Games has not only confirmed that the footage is from Godfall (and not some insanely committed fake showreel), but that it’s from an internal presentation running on PC and is a whole year old.

The devs tweeted “Hey everyone! We can confirm that the circulating trailer is year-old PC footage used as part of an internal presentation. We are energized by your excitement and look forward to showing you just how far this game has come. Stay tuned for a more detailed look soon!”

If it looks this good already, then we can’t wait to see how it shapes up ahead of release towards the end of this year, and as big fans of Destiny, we can’t wait to see how the rush of looting fresh gear could translate into a game focused on melee combat.