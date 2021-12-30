Is it against the law to park across someone’s driveway, and do people have the right to park in front of your house?

Is it against the law to park across someone’s driveway, and do others have the right to park in front of your house?

GETTING A PARKING SPACE ON THE STREET CAN BE DIFFICULT, especially if someone else takes the spot outside your house.

It’s convenient to have a parking spot right in front of your house, but what if someone arrives first?

Your neighbors may try to leave space outside your house for you out of courtesy, but it isn’t required by law.

Unless you have a designated parking space, parking in front of your house is not ‘your right.’

You can’t use a cone to save “your” space, no matter how tempting it might be.

Leaving anything on the road can be considered an obstruction and is illegal unless the council has granted you permission.

Any member of the public can park on your street if it isn’t governed by resident parking permits, as long as they follow the rules and don’t cause any obstructions.

If your street uses permits, anyone with the appropriate permit can park in any of the designated zones.

There are no restrictions on how long someone can park in the same spot unless police suspect the vehicle has been abandoned.

Do your neighbors take up street space when they have a perfectly good driveway that they never use?

They’re not breaking the law, even if they’re denying you access to that last parking spot.

Parking directly outside a school, on the zig-zag lines leading to a pedestrian crossing, and in designated marked bays for which you do not have a permit is, however, prohibited.

Someone is parking illegally if they are blocking your driveway or if their wheel is over the dropped kerb.

Dropped kerbs are divided into two categories: those for pedestrians, particularly those in buggies or wheelchairs, and those for drivers to access driveways.

Even if the vehicle isn’t completely blocking the dropped kerb, it can be ticketed.

However, parking very close to or directly opposite a dropped kerb is not illegal, even if it restricts access.

Anyone can park on your driveway thanks to a strange legal loophole, and there’s little you can do about it.

In the United Kingdom, there have been a number of instances where residents have been stuck with a stranger’s car in their driveway, only to be told that neither the police nor local authorities have the authority to move it.

When a stranger parks in your driveway, the line between criminal and civil law becomes blurred, posing a problem.

If a vehicle is parked on a public highway…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.