Is it likely that new travel restrictions will be imposed after France and Germany have banned vacations?

Will Spain prohibit British visitors? How likely are new travel restrictions after France and Germany banned vacations?

In an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez could introduce strict new Covid rules as early as this week.

At a special meeting with the heads of the nation’s regional governments on Wednesday, Mr Sanchez will decide on new measures, which could include tighter restrictions on travel from the United Kingdom.

The meeting, according to the Spanish Prime Minister, will “evaluate new measures that could be implemented in the coming weeks.”

Fears have been expressed that other European countries may follow France and Germany’s lead in banning all UK tourists in response to the growing wave of Omicron infections in the UK.

However, there is reason to believe that Spain’s borders will remain open.

Spain has not yet seen the same increase in cases as France and Germany, but it does have higher vaccination rates and an economy that is more reliant on a steady influx of tourists.

The regional government heads’ meeting on Wednesday is also aimed at developing a new national action plan for domestic Covid restriction, as some regional governments with jurisdiction over their own Covid measures have already begun to tighten rules.

In response to the Omicron variant, Spain has already tightened entry requirements for UK visitors.

Unvaccinated British tourists have been prohibited from entering Spain since December 1.

To enter, all travelers aged 12 and up must be fully vaccinated.

A negative PCR test can no longer be used as a substitute for vaccination.

Because UK teenagers had not yet received their second vaccination dose, the restrictions caused havoc for families planning trips to Spain.

Spain’s regional governments are also enacting stricter domestic Covid regulations.

Catalonia announced on Friday that all close contacts of a positive case must self-isolate for ten days, regardless of vaccination status.

The announcements made at Wednesday’s meeting of regional leaders will be closely watched by the travel industry and vacationers alike.

Spain's high, according to the Prime Minister, who has the final say on national entry requirements.

