Is it possible for me to travel to Amsterdam? Travel restrictions in the Netherlands and UK entry requirements in the wake of the rising number of Covid cases

The Netherlands’ seven-day infection rate is now 904 per 100,000 people, and it’s on the rise.

In the Netherlands, Covid-19 cases have been on the rise, prompting the Dutch government to introduce legislation prohibiting unvaccinated people from entering places such as bars, restaurants, and museums.

The Netherlands’ seven-day infection rate has risen to 904 per 100,000 people and is continuing to rise.

Hospital admissions have increased by 19% in the last week, according to government data, and the number of people in intensive care units has increased by 26%.

Ministers are urging people to return to a 1.5-metre social distancing distance.

And, as in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and parts of Germany, legislation could be passed next week that would essentially lock down unvaccinated people.

What does this mean for travel, though? Here’s what you need to know.

People from the United Kingdom cannot enter the Netherlands unless they are fully vaccinated or have a compelling reason to do so.

Exemptions include having a long-stay visa or residence permit, working, studying, or visiting family for a compelling reason, such as if a loved one is terminally ill.

The Netherlands considers the United Kingdom to be a “very high risk country.”

This means that even fully vaccinated visitors arriving in the Netherlands by plane, ferry, passenger car, train, or bus must show proof of vaccination as well as one of the following documents:

The NHS Covid Pass is recognized as official proof of vaccination.

Quarantine is waived for fully vaccinated travelers.

Those who haven’t been double-jabbed must self-isolate for ten days, with a test-to-release option available on day five.

If you’re flying, everyone over the age of 12 must fill out and bring a health declaration with them.

In the Netherlands, all public spaces, both indoor and outdoor, are open.

Restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, on the other hand, have limited hours of operation.

According to current regulations, they must close at 8 p.m.

Face masks are required on trains, buses, trams, and metros, as well as in taxis and commercial passenger transportation.

To enter certain establishments, such as restaurants, you will need to show proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative test if you are not double jabbed.

Depending on the outcome of next week’s vote, however, the option to display a negative test could be removed.

Is it possible for me to travel to Amsterdam? Netherlands travel restrictions and UK entry requirements in light of the rising number of Covid cases

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Can I travel to Amsterdam? Netherlands travel restrictions and UK entry requirements amid rising Covid cases