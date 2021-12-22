Is it possible for me to travel to Austria, Switzerland, and Italy? What do the Christmas ski bans in France and Germany mean for me?

What do the bans in France and Germany mean for Christmas ski vacations in Austria, Switzerland, and Italy?

Five alpine ski nations are still open to visitors from the United Kingdom, giving snow-sports enthusiasts plenty of options for a winter vacation.

Thousands of ski tourists’ vacation plans have been shattered for a second winter after France and Germany banned all UK visitors due to concerns about the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Thankfully, five alpine ski nations remain open to British visitors, providing plenty of options for a winter holiday on the slopes.

For Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, Italy, and even Liechtenstein, here are the entry requirements and domestic Covid pass rules.

the requirements for entry

A complete vaccination as well as a PCR or antigen that is not older than 72 hours or 24 hours, respectively.

Unvaccinated children under the age of 18 are permitted to enter if accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

Internal travel and public spaces

Large events and indoor areas such as museums and cinemas, as well as indoor gatherings of friends and family with 11 or more people, require a Covid pass.

It is necessary to show proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative PCR or antigen test (within 72 hours or 24 hours, respectively).

Children under the age of 16 are not required to participate.

the requirements for admission

Entry requires proof of vaccination (last dose less than 270 days ago) recovered in the last 180 days or a PCR test taken within the last 72 hours – children under the age of 12 are exempt.

Domestic travel and public places

In all enclosed spaces, FFP2 face masks are required.

Access to public spaces and services requires a Covid pass.

Testing is not an acceptable method of obtaining a Covid pass.

For access to hotels, ski lifts, restaurants, and other facilities, proof of vaccination or recent infection is required.

Children under the age of 12 are currently exempt from the Covid pass requirements (with the exception of Vienna, where children as young as 6 must pass a test to enter public spaces).

The extent to which regional lockdowns exist varies.

Nightclubs and après-ski will be shut down until at least January 10, 2022.

the requirements for entry

Vaccination, a negative PCR or antigen test that is less than 72 hours or 48 hours old, or proof of recent infection are all acceptable.

Children under the age of 12 are not required to enter.

Domestic travel and public spaces

For children aged 12 and up, a Covid pass is required by all businesses, including shops, restaurants, bars, and public transportation.

