Is it possible for me to travel to Italy? What are the most recent Covid restrictions and quarantine rules?

Is it safe for me to travel to Italy? What are the latest Covid restrictions and quarantine rules?

As restrictions across Europe are being eased, Britons will be able to travel abroad once more.

We’ve outlined the most up-to-date travel regulations for Italy, including the current Covid restrictions.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated British citizens have been welcomed back to Italy.

Brits only need proof of vaccination, a completed Passenger Locator Form, and a negative Covid test, which can be a PCR or an antigen, if they are double-jabbed.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, you’ll have to quarantine for five days when you arrive, as well as fill out the necessary paperwork and take the Covid tests.

Children under the age of 17 do not need to be quarantined if they are traveling with a fully vaccinated parent who has a negative Covid test, and children under the age of 6 do not need to be tested.

Due to the rules in place since the UK left the EU, Brits will need to check their passports, which must have at least three months on them and cannot be older than ten years old.

The United Kingdom has removed the majority of its travel restrictions, as well as the contentious red list that required mandatory quarantine.

Returning British citizens are no longer required to take a pre-arrival test.

Within two days of returning to the UK, travelers must complete a Passenger Locator Form and undergo a lateral flow test.

To visit restaurants, bars, and tourist attractions in Italy, anyone must first obtain a “green pass” from the government.

This could soon be extended to all shops and businesses, with authorities planning to implement it next month.

Outdoors, as well as in crowded public areas such as cinemas, entertainment venues, and sports stadiums, face masks must be worn.

Food and drink are not permitted in the indoor areas, though children under the age of six are exempt from the mask regulations.

Nightclubs will be shut down until the end of the month.