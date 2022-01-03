Is it possible for me to travel to France on vacation, and what are the current amber list rules and quarantine restrictions in the United Kingdom?

Is it possible for me to travel to France on vacation, and what are the current amber list rules and quarantine restrictions in the UK?

Is it possible for me to travel to France on vacation, and what are the most recent UK Amber List rules and quarantine restrictions?

France has imposed strict restrictions on British visitors in order to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

Everything you need to know about Christmas in France is right here.

British nationals who have received both vaccinations are no longer required to quarantine themselves or have a “compelling reason” to visit the country.

Newcomers must submit a recent negative Covid test and isolate for at least two days.

In comparison to France, the number of confirmed Omicron cases in the UK is currently much higher.

For French citizens, their partners and children, legal residents, and EU citizens returning home through France, there will be no need for a valid reason to travel – but they must still follow all other rules.

Unless they have a valid reason, travelers from the United Kingdom who have only received one or no vaccinations are still barred from entering France.

With the exception of a few travel restrictions within France, the majority of France’s lockdown measures were lifted on July 1.

The traffic light system for countries with different entry requirements based on coronavirus severity was phased out in October in favor of a more straightforward red list/non-red list categorization.

There are no red-list countries as of December 2021, however.

You must show proof of double vaccination, complete a passenger locator form, take a Covid test prior to travel, and schedule a PCR for your arrival to enter the United Kingdom from France.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, you’ll need to follow the same steps, but your pre-travel Covid test must be done two days before you leave, and a Covid PCR must be scheduled for days 2 and 8 after you arrive.

If you test positive after arriving, you must isolate for 10 days.

As of December 16, face masks must be worn in all enclosed public spaces.

While masks are no longer required in all outdoor public spaces in France, they are still required in several departments.

Fines are imposed for noncompliance.

There are no curfews or restrictions on internal travel across French territory.

Visit the French Interior Ministry’s website for more information, or download the ‘TousAntiCovid’ digital app.

These policies, whether national or local, are subject to change at any time.

You should seek local advice for more details.

In order to access services and venues, people over the age of 12 will be required to show their Covid-19 status via the “pass sanitaire.”

Bars, restaurants, museums, cinemas, hospitals, and retirement homes, as well as modes of transportation like…

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates.

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy