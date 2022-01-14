Is it possible that Navient student loans will be forgiven?

Is it possible to get your Navient student loans forgiven?

After reaching an agreement with 39 states, college graduates may be eligible for loan forgiveness from Navient.

The settlement comes after a total of six lawsuits were filed against the company by the majority of states.

Navient, which has since been acquired by Aidvantage, is forgiving (dollar)1.7 billion in student loans to those who took out loans between 2002 and 2010.

The decision came after the company was sued for (dollar)145 million by 39 states.

A portion of the money will go to states to cover court costs, with the rest going to students.

“The company’s decision to resolve these matters, which were based on unfounded claims,” Mark Heleen, Navient’s chief legal officer, told Fortune Education, “allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time, and distraction of prevailing in court.”

Those who are eligible for loan forgiveness will be notified when the company receives final court approval for the settlement.

For a student to be eligible for loan forgiveness from the company, they must have defaulted on their loans and had them charged off.

In addition to the existing settlement, another (dollar)95 million will be used to compensate approximately 350,000 federal student loan borrowers, each of whom will receive (dollar)260.

“As of January 2017, qualifying federal loan borrowers who lived in one of the following states or had a military postal code will be issued a check in the amount of approximately (dollar)260,” Navient told News Channel 8.

Those who qualify, according to the attorney general’s office, must have been placed on long-term forbearances previously.

Students will not be required to do anything in order to have their loans cancelled, and will be notified if they qualify by July 2022.

Aidvantage will take over Navient’s student loan business, which they announced in September.

Navient student loans were automatically transferred to the new company to be repaid.

The loan company was sued by 39 states and the District of Columbia for raising interest rates on students’ loans to ensure that they wouldn’t be able to pay them back, causing them to default.

In a statement, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said, “Navient repeatedly and deliberately put profits ahead of its borrowers — it engaged in deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to repay loans, and placed an unfair burden on people trying to improve their lives through education.”

While the company claims the allegations are “unfounded,” they have agreed to pay a settlement of approximately (dollar)1.7 billion to the states that filed the lawsuit.

Heleen argued in a statement that Navient…

