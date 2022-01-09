Is it possible to get a lateral flow day 2 test now that the PCR requirement has been eliminated by Covid?

As travel restrictions are eased, cheaper lateral flow tests will take the place of PCRs for vaccinated visitors to the UK.

The day 2 test for vaccinated arrivals in the UK and those aged five to seventeen who have not been vaccinated can be a cheaper lateral flow test rather than a PCR starting at 4 a.m. on Sunday, January 9th.

Travellers who have not been fully vaccinated must continue with pre-departure (PCR or lateral flow) tests, day 2 and 8 tests, and self-isolation for 10 days after arrival.

Travelers must buy tests from private providers; the government provides a list, but it does not recommend or endorse companies, and costs and reliability vary greatly.

The rapid lateral flow test can be self-administered (with kits sent to you or collected) or supervised by a professional provider at a testing site at any time after arrival (day 0) until day 2.

The price ranges between £15 and £30; tests advertised at rock-bottom prices are rarely available.

The results will be returned by the testing provider once you have booked and entered your information on the passenger locator form.

In response to the Omicron variant, testing measures were tightened in the UK before Christmas, but with transmission now high both here and abroad, it was admitted this week that they are “no longer proportionate.”

In addition to the switch from PCR to lateral flow for day 2 tests, fully vaccinated travelers and children under the age of 18 who are traveling to England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, or Wales no longer need to take a pre-departure Covid test or self-isolate while awaiting the results of their day 2 test.

The Government will be looking at “stabilizing” the travel system for 2022, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

With a report expected later this month, there may be no need for inbound, vaccinated travelers to be tested.

Ireland has recently removed the requirement that UK visitors present a negative PCR test, while France has eased restrictions for UK business travelers.

