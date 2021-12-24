Is it possible to get groceries, stamps, or gas on Christmas Eve and Day?

Can you get groceries, stamps, or gas on Christmas Eve and Day?

This year, Christmas falls on a Saturday, so the business holiday is on Friday.

So, on Friday and Saturday, what’s open and what’s not?

Here’s a rundown of what we found out for the holiday weekend in case you’re looking for a last-minute gift, batteries for your toys, or that one missing ingredient in your recipe you thought you had.

Financial Institutions (FIs):

December is a closed month.

27.

Some banks will also close early in December.

On December 24th, all banks will be closed, and on December 25th, all banks will be closed.

number twenty-five

Costco: Closes early on December 24 at 5:00 p.m. and is closed on December 25.

twenty-five.

Bibliotheques:

The library systems of Dauphin and Lebanon counties were closed on December 31.

24-27 (Annville is also closed until the end of December).

All libraries in the Cumberland County Library System are closed on December 27.

24.25

(Also in December, Shippensburg closed.)

twenty-third

Amelia Given, Bosler, and New Cumberland all closed their doors on December 31st.

The Hershey Public Library closed on December 24.

24-25; Saturday, the Middletown Public Library was closed.

The month of December has arrived.

25th and will reopen on Monday, December 25th.

9:30 a.m.

Public schools are closed on December 25th.

24th of January

2. If you’re looking for a

The Pennsylvania State Museum was closed on December 31st.

number twenty-five

Many stores in the retail sector have closed their doors in December.

On December 25, some of the stores will close early.

24th.

Supermarkets Grocery stores

On December 1, Giant Food Stores will reopen.

24 hours and closes at 6:00 p.m.

On December 18, most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

number twenty-five

On December 12, Karns will be open until 6:00 p.m.

It opened on December 24 and closed on December 31.

twenty-five.

On Friday, December 24, Wegmans stores will close at 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturday, December 25.

number twenty-five

On December 1, shops will reopen.

Starting at 6 a.m., on the 26th.

Weis will close early on December 14th at 4:00 p.m.

24 and will close on December 24.

number twenty-five

On December 1, regular hour times will begin.

8:00 a.m. on the 26th.

Shops in big-box stores

BJ’s will be closed on December 25th.

twenty-five.

Sharp Shopper will be closed on the 25th of December.

Twenty-four and twenty-five.

On December 14, Sam’s Club will stay open until 6:00 p.m.

24 and closed on the 24th of December.

twenty-five.

State liquor stores: By 6 p.m., all stores will be closed.

The month of December has arrived.

24 and will be closed on December 25.

twenty-five.

The post office was closed on December 25th.