Is it possible to leave self-isolation in Scotland after 10 days if you test positive for covid?

Can you leave self-isolation in Scotland after 10 days if you test positive for covid?

Self-isolation rules in Scotland have recently changed, allowing some people to leave after only seven days instead of the full ten, but only if they meet certain criteria.

Self-isolation rules in Scotland have changed in recent weeks, allowing people to leave isolation sooner if they meet certain criteria.

Part of the rules will remain the same, such as the requirement that anyone who tests positive on a lateral flow or PCR self-isolate for 10 days.

However, new rules have been implemented, allowing you to isolate for seven days instead of ten, as long as you test negative on an LFT on days six and seven and do not have a fever.

However, just because you have a second faint red line does not mean you can leave.

You must isolate for a total of 10 days if this occurs.

Close contacts of those who test positive, both household and non-household, or those under the age of 18 and four months, do not need to isolate if they have a negative LFT result for seven days in a row and no fever.

Close contacts who have not received three vaccines (and thus are not fully vaccinated) must still self-isolate for the full 10 days and submit to a PCR test.

But what if your lateral flow tests are still positive after ten days?

According to NHS Scotland, the following is the most recent advice…

You are less likely to infect people after 10 days, according to NHS Inform.

“If you have symptoms, you should self-isolate immediately and schedule a PCR test,” they advise.

If you test positive, you should isolate yourself for 10 days from the time your symptoms began.

“If you have a positive PCR or LFT test but no symptoms, you should isolate yourself for 10 days from the date of your test.”

You may develop symptoms in the coming days, but you don’t need a confirmatory PCR test unless a clinician recommends it, and you don’t need to restart your isolation period.”

“A cough, as well as a loss or change in your sense of smell or taste, may persist for several weeks.”

