Is it possible to travel to Austria from the United Kingdom? Entry requirements are explained, as testing rules are relaxed.

Austria’s decision to eliminate pre-departure PCR tests for UK visitors follows Switzerland’s similar decision.

The UK, along with the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway, will be removed from Austria’s list of virus variant countries, removing the need for boosted travelers to test before entering.

Austria’s decision to eliminate pre-departure PCR tests for UK visitors follows Switzerland’s decision to eliminate antigen or PCR tests, giving skiers more options for vacations during the popular February half-term period.

Pre-departure PCR tests cost around £20 per person, so the rule change could save a family of four around £80 on their vacation.

Austria no longer classifies the United Kingdom as a “virus variant” country as of Monday, January 24.

Vacationers must be fully vaccinated and show proof of one of the following vaccinations:

Teenagers aged 12 and up who were born on or after September 1, 2006 and have not yet received their full vaccinations can download a “Holiday Ninja Pass” to enter the country.

The pass requires a PCR test prior to travel to Austria and additional tests once there.

Children under the age of 12 do not need to be vaccinated if they are traveling with fully vaccinated adults.

To enter public places and ski lifts, all people over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated, boosted, or recently recovered from Covid.

Boosters are required for those who received their second vaccine more than 270 days ago, with the deadline dropping to 180 days on February 1st.

Holiday Ninja Pass holders will have the same status as fully vaccinated children and teens.

Children under the age of 12 are not required to participate.

After struggling with low take-up, Austria is set to become the first country in Europe to make Covid vaccination mandatory for all adults.

The number of new infections reported on a daily basis in Austria has reached new highs, indicating that the country is in the midst of an Omicron-fueled fifth wave.

According to Reuters, the country is reporting over 17,845 daily cases.

Can I travel to Austria from the UK? Entry requirements explained as testing rules are relaxed