Is it possible to travel to Italy from the United Kingdom? Entry requirements and Covid restrictions are being considered as the country considers new rules.

On Wednesday, the Italian government will decide on new restrictions, including a limit on the validity of Covid certificates, increased testing requirements for large events, and new face-mask regulations.

To combat a rise in Omicron cases, Italy is considering tightening Covid measures.

According to Bloomberg, the government and health officials will meet on Wednesday to discuss restrictions such as reducing the validity of Covid certificates, requiring testing for large events (regardless of vaccination status), and new face mask rules.

The country has already tightened travel restrictions, but has so far refrained from imposing a complete ban on British visitors.

Entry rules for all EU visitors were tightened on December 16 to match those already in place for UK visitors.

On December 6, Italy’s domestic Covid pass rules were tightened, eliminating the option of testing in lieu of vaccination or recent infection.

Because of the rule change, anyone aged 12 and up who has not been fully vaccinated is no longer allowed to visit Italy because they are unable to enter hotels, restaurants, or most public transportation.

Due to the rising tide of Omicron cases in the United Kingdom, both Germany and France have recently banned UK tourists.

Here’s everything you need to know about Covid rules in Italy, as well as how to get into the country during the current Covid outbreak.

Travelers who have been vaccinated must take an antigen or PCR test and fill out a passenger locator form 24 and 48 hours before departure, respectively.

Unvaccinated travelers must take a PCR test within 48 hours of entering Italy, isolate for five days after arriving, and then take another PCR or antigen test at the end of isolation.

They must also complete a passenger locator form and notify the local health authority’s Prevention Department of their entry.

If a child under the age of 18 is traveling with a fully vaccinated parent and has a negative PCR or antigen test, they do not need to quarantine.

Children under the age of six are not subjected to the tests.

Yes, some regions require visitors to register with health authorities upon arrival.

Upon arrival on the island of Sicily, all visitors are required to take a free antigen test.

For all those aged six and up, face masks are required in all indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.

One metre of social distance is required.

