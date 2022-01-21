Is it possible to travel to Switzerland from the UK? Entry requirements are explained, and pre-departure Covid tests are no longer required.

Testing for vaccinated travelers will be phased out in time for the February half-term holidays, which is good news for families.

In time for the busy February half-term break, ski vacations in Switzerland are about to become cheaper and easier.

From this weekend (Saturday, January 22), pre-arrival testing for vaccinated UK visitors will be discontinued.

Because pre-departure lateral flow tests cost around £15 per person, the rule change will save a family of four around £60 on their vacation costs.

Travelers who have not been vaccinated will still be denied entry unless they can show proof of recovery from Covid.

Unvaccinated travelers with proof of recovery must still present a negative PCR test (within 72 hours) or lateral flow test (within 24 hours) when boarding a plane to Switzerland and upon entry.

If they are accompanied by fully vaccinated adults, unvaccinated children and adolescents arriving from the United Kingdom under the age of 18 are permitted to enter Switzerland.

Children under the age of 16, whether vaccinated or not, are also exempt from the requirement to test before departure.

Passengers flying to Switzerland or taking a long-distance bus service no longer need to fill out the passenger locator form.

This means that skiers arriving in France and crossing the border will not have to worry about paperwork in order to visit Switzerland; instead, they will only need to fill out the necessary paperwork for the French authorities.

The rules on social gatherings will be extended until at least the end of March, with restrictions on entering public places remaining unchanged.

Entry into: requires proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test result (up to 48 hours for a rapid antigen test and 72 hours for a PCR test).

Exemptions apply to children under the age of 16.

If you’ve already received them in the mail, testing companies are unlikely to accept them back.

If you have an in-person test at an airport or another testing location, you may be able to request a refund.

It will be up to the individual testing companies to decide whether or not to refund your money.

